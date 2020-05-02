May Day:TUC Expresses Dissatisfaction On Nigeria Government

Trade Union Congress,(TUC) Ogun State Chapter has expressed dissatisfaction in both Nigeria and state government for allegedly failed to fulfil it’s promises on the payment of the new minimum wage.

This was disclosed on 1 May during Workers Day to celebrate the 2020 International Labour Day held at TUC Secretariat Abeokuta.

The TUC Acting Chairman, Comrade Akeem Lasisi argued that the state government had earlier announced that workers would be paid their March, 2020, salaries based on the workings of the minimum wage adding that the state government needs to implement the payment of the new minimum wage in spite of everything that has happened since March to date.

In the same vein the Congress lament on conduct of 2018 and 2019 promotion exercise by state government and her agencies.

“The Nation and indeed the entire world are passing through the worst moment in our chequered life. Indeed, our current experiences occasioned by the ravaging pandemic that has visited us unannounced has called for this low-keyed celebration that this year’s International Labour Day has assumed.

The Trade Union Congress, Ogun State Council is not unmindful of the current socio-economic realities that the state government is faced with, especially in the middle of the pandemic. However, it is only fair that we need to reiterate that labour force should be treated with utmost concern and attention amidst all of the fear-evoking situations in which we have found ourselves.

It is no longer news that the state Government have met and agreed with labour on the payment of the new minimum wage. In fact, government had earlier announced that workers would be paid their March, 2020, salaries based on the workings of the minimum wage.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Ogun State Council wishes to register its shock, disappointment and indeed feeling of betrayal as government failed to live by its promises. We wish to place on record that the Congress was not privy to the decision of the government to backslide from the earlier agreement.

In furtherance to our bid as a labour Centre to engender industrial peace and work force efficiency, we wish to remind Government of its constitutional responsibility and moral obligations so as to think out of the box and re-engineer its economic machinery to be able to implement the payment of the new minimum wage in spite of everything that has happened since March to date.

It is also of interest to reiterate the need for the state government to make payable in the shortest possible time the arrears of leave allowances owed workers in the state.

Additionally, the arrears of global deductions, all labour unions and associations Check of Dues should be remitted without delay.

Furthermore, it is unfortunate to note and painful to realize that as of May 1st, 2020, Ogun State Civil and Public Servants are yet to have the conduct of 2018 and 2019 promotion exercises done or implemented by the government and her agencies. This is SLAVERY in 2020. The Trade Union Congress calls on the Governor to without delay set machinery in motion to effect this exercise.

In the same vein, we are bothered by the nonpayment of the accumulated gratuity to our senior citizens who have retired in droves from 2012 to date. It is illogical, unwholesome and unGodly to owe people who had contributed immensely to the economy and stability of the state. This is the best time they can be made happy and comfortable in retirement. In fact, it is a fact that our contributive pension deductions and government’s counterpart funding, are hanging in the balance since God knows when. It means that those of us in service are not promised of any comfort any time we retire. We therefore urge government to stop deductions immediately while we return to table to fashion a way forward.

The Trade Union Congress, Ogun State Council, also wishes to vehemently enjoin government against any intention to deduct or cut workers pay in a bid to source funds to help the less-privileged or for other purposes arising from the need to cushion the economic crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers in the state are parts of those who are worse hit by the economic crisis and any attempt to cut their pay will definitely not go down well with the workers and Labour.

Finally, the Trade Union Congress wishes to commend the state Government especially Mr. Governor, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun for the proactive approach to combating the pandemic on all fronts.

Ogun state, given her strategic position in Nigeria would have been worst hit but for the quick, proactive and uncommon brilliant handling of the situation by his administration. We therefore wish to register our commendation in the first instance, and pledge our support to his administration so that collectively we rid Ogun state of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Ogun State Council of the Trade Union Congress salutes the courage and doggedness of the health practitioners in the frontline of fighting this dreaded virus. May God continue to be your guide and guard as you battle to safeguard the rest of us. May the souls of the lost victims of the virus rest in peace.

The Trade Union Congress while urging and admonishing workers to stay alive, stay at home and adhere to all the health care tips against the Coronavirus, also wishes all workers who are Muslim faithful, Ramadan Mubarak.”