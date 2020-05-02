Music world lost iconic drummer in Tony Allen, says Yeni Kuti

Kuti said Allen’s death was shocking, and he would be greatly missed globally.

” Tony Allen’s death is a shocking one; the drumming world will miss him because he was really a rare gem.

” It is unfortunate that he is not here to teach the younger ones the discipline of drumming, as drumming takes lots of discipline, patience and could be very exhausting.

” He came to Fela when he was very young, he benefited a lot for playing for Fela and he worked with Fela for 14 years.

” May his soul rest in peace,” she said.

Allen was the drummer and musical director of late Fela Kuti’s band in the 60s to the 70s.