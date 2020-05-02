Music world lost iconic drummer in Tony Allen, says Yeni Kuti

Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, on Saturday said the music industry had lost one of its most iconic drummers with the death of Tony Allen.
Kuti, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, described Allen, who died of heart attack at the age of 79 in Paris on Thursday, as a fantastic drummer.
She said that the Nigerian up-and-coming drummers ought to learn from him, due to his mastery and wealth of knowledge in drumming.
Kuti said Allen’s death was shocking, and he would be greatly missed globally.
” Tony Allen’s death is a shocking one; the drumming world will miss him because he was really a rare gem.
” It is unfortunate that he is not here to teach the younger ones the discipline of drumming, as drumming takes lots of discipline, patience and could be very exhausting.
” He came to Fela when he was very young, he benefited a lot for playing for Fela and he worked with Fela for 14 years.
” May his soul rest in peace,” she said.
Allen was the drummer and musical director of late Fela Kuti’s band in the 60s to the 70s.
