OGSG Pledges To Support Private Sector Investment In Agribusiness

Ogun state government, in the bid to make the state a food basket of the nation, has pledged to support private sectors investment in agribusinesses in the state.

The state government made this known through the state commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Samson Odedina.

Dr Odedina and his Team said this as part of effort to support the state government in production and processing locations, during this pandemic period.

Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture is providing technical backstopping for Hyst Global Business Limited (Okun Rice)’s 50-hectare Backup Farm and upcoming Rice Mill. He said

He said, “Over 50 private sector investments have responded to the call for participation in the Agricultural Industrialization Agenda of Ogun State; to link Ogun State farmers and Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) nominees to market.

In February 2020, Mr Biodun Onalaja, Managing Director of Hyst Global Business Limited (Okun Rice), wrote the Ogun State Government for support and partnership in setting up a new Rice Mill and for the Aggregation of farmers for sustainable supply of paddy rice.

This Entrepreneur has signed an offtake agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture to buy rice paddy from Ogun farmers who might be in need of market. Mr Biodun Onalaja is an indigene of Ogun State, and he is driving an expansion of his business investment into Ogun State; which is a response to the call for Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the Agricultural Sector in Ogun State.