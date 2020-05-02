Photos: The new Isolation and Treatment Centre, Gbagada General Hospital

On Friday, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned a 118-bed Isolation and Treatment Center located within the premises of Gbagada General Hospital for management of #COVID19 cases.

Within the 3- floor Isolation and Treatment facility are dedicated intensive care isolation unit, ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile x-ray, ultrasound, oxygen amongst other ultra modern medical equipment.

According to a statement by the state government, existing facility which used to be the cardiac and renal centre but had not been used went through an extensive renovation and upgrade. The facility was revamped and converted to an Isolation and Treatment Centre in order to provide additional capacity to already existing isolation centres in the State.

The facility which is now designated for management of COVID19 cases has been demarcated into Green, Yellow and Red Zones in line with Infection Prevention and Control management.

Green Zone will be for the health workers before they enter into the premises, Yellow Zone is a holding bay for suspected COVID19 cases who are on observation while the Red Zone is for the management of confirmed COVID19 cases.

The facility has an Independent Power Supply and back up power generator for uninterrupted power supply.

Lagos State will continue to ramp up its bed capacity and increase its isolation bed spaces in both known and undisclosed isolation facilities, as the state would always be ready to admit confirmed COVID19 cases and discharge them after successfull management.