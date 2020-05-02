Police arrest suspects, recover remains of 3 murdered UNIPORT students

The Rivers state Police Command has discovered the remains of three University of Port Harcourt Students (UNIPORT) under graduates who were kidnapped more than a month ago, but were reported missing on the of April 7, 2020 at Etoo forest in Eleme LGA of Rivers state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, identified the kidnapped students as Joy Adoki, a 400 level students, Fortune Obemba, and Nelson Nwafor.

According to him, the Rivers Police Command Anti-Kidnapping unit led by its commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Collins Edward Shadar had swung into action after report of the kidnap of the three student was made to the unit.

According to him, officers of the anti-kidnap had in the course of their investigations arrested one Friday Akpan who not only confessed to being part of the criminal action, but also led the police to arrest some of his accomplices.

He added that the suspects were arrested and Akpan also led the Police to the place where the undergraduates were killed and their remains dumped at Etoo forest.

He said the suspected kidnappers confessed that Adoki was gang raped by the five kidnappers and later hacked to death.

The Police spokesperson added that Akpan confessed that Nelson and Fortune were gruesomely murdered in similar manner.

DSP Omoni stated that one AK 47 riffle, one pistol, three magazines,72 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Confessing to the crime, Akpan, said the kidnap gang raped the female victims when the relatives could not pay the ransom they asked for.

He said ‘’they(His gang known as “Trouble”) abducted the victims (Joy Adoki, Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obimba ) on the order of one Bright who told them that one of the victims betrayed him after money was paid into one of the victim’s(Nelson) account.

The Officer in Charge of Anti-kidnapping unit explained that the three suspects who are members of the notorious Iceland cult group are helping in the efforts the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan to rid the state of criminal elements.

The corpses of the victims were exhumed and packed in a bag for preservation at the mortuary.

The Police assured that investigations are continuing while efforts are being intensified to get to get other fleeing members of the gang using Akpan’s confessions as guide.