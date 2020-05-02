Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler in Nasarawa

Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler in Nasarawa

Saturday, May 2, 2020 5:10 pm


The Police Command in Nasarawa on Saturday confirmed the abduction of Abdullahi Magaji, the “Aron Akye” of Ugah, a Second-Class traditional ruler in the state.

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state who confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia, said that the command had mobilised personnel to the area to rescue the monarch.

“We have deployed officers to area   and they are searching everywhere, he will be rescued and by the grace of God the kidnappers will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are, therefore, appealing to members of the public, especially those in that area to furnish the police  with relevant information that will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the kidnappers,” Longe said.

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonymity  told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim was abducted from his residence in Ugah village near Lafia at about 7.30 pm on Thursday.

According to the source, the  gunmen in large number, stormed the house bearing sophisticated weapons and whisked the monarch away to an unknown destination.

He explained that the traditional ruler was taken away on a motorcycle by his abductors.

He also said that the kidnappers  contacted the family on Saturday on phone to demand for N50 million ransom after allowing the monarch to speak with family members.

