Amotekun to begin operation in Ekiti as Fayemi appoints board

Amotekun to begin operation in Ekiti as Fayemi appoints board

Sunday, May 3, 2020 3:24 pm


Fayemi driving one of the vehicles of the Amotekun security initiative during the launch of the outfit in Ibadan

Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti Security Network Agency, popularly known as “Amotekun Corps”.

Chief Press to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, made available to newsmen on Sunday, said the appointment came in a bid to ensure effective take-off and efficient management of the Amotekun in Ekiti.

According to him, Chairman of the security outfit is Mr Akin Aregbesola, while the current Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd) will serve as the Corps Commander.

Other appointees to  the board are Dr BJ Akin-Obasola, Mr Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman of what is to be known as Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

He said that all the appointments took immediate effect.

Fayemi, in March 2020, signed the Amotekun bill into law, warning criminals to stay away from the state.

The governor, while assenting to the bill, reiterated his earlier assertion that the Amotekun outfit was not a substitute for existing security agencies.

He said Amotekun is a complementary agency that would enhance and sustain the existing security architecture in the entire Southwest region of the country.

Fayemi also said that the Amotekun corps, in collaboration with similar security agencies in other states, would cooperate with, and assist security agencies in gathering information about crime, arrest and prosecution of persons suspected or involved in  crimes.

He highlighted such crimes to include kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery, illegal mining, trespass to farmland, illegal logging and other nefarious activities in the state and the southwest zone.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    CACOVID to distribute 70,000 loaves of bread to Lagos residents
    8 mins ago

    Fake NSCDC official arrested, quarantined in Ebonyi- Commandant
    20 mins ago

    Ogun Rice Value Chain Team Inspect Production Hub
    27 mins ago

    Cleric’s twins regain freedom from kidnappers in Oyo
    35 mins ago

    Covid-19: Dangote donates testing centre to Kano
    37 mins ago

    How Covid-19 has rendered me jobless – Okey Bakassi
    49 mins ago

    Lockdown:Arewa Community Gets Food Stimulus Package in Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Lagos: As Covid-19 lockdown eases, behold the guidelines for markets