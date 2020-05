There is anxiety in Nasarawa as Governor Abdullahi Sule announced on Sunday that Adamu Suleiman, a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly who died on Saturday after brief illness was actually killed by COVID-19.

The Governor said result of the test conducted on the lawmaker who represented Nasarawa Central Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly came out after his death and burial on Saturday.

The Governor who spoke to journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC was not followed in the burial of the lawmaker as the result of the test was still being awaited at the time he was buried.

This revelation is generating anxiety among the people of the state with fears that many of those who came for condolence visits, participated in the burial as well as members of family of the late lawmaker may have been infected with the virus.

There are also fears that the lawmaker may have infected many of his colleagues and health workers who treated him before his death.