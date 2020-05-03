Buhari mourns as Gov. Masari loses mother-in-law

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Fatima Maude (Tagari), aged 72.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

In the condolence message addressed to the Governor and his second wife Hajiya Zakiyya Bello Masari, the President expressed sadness over the loss of Hajiya Fatima Tagari.

He described the deceased as a venerable mother and worthy role model to her children and grandchildren.

“My heart and prayers go out to Governor Masari and family members of the deceased.

”May Allah forgive her gentle soul and reward her noble and worthy deeds with paradise,” the President said.