Cleric’s twins regain freedom from kidnappers in Oyo

Sunday, May 3, 2020 3:16 pm


The kidnapped twins: They have been freed

The kidnapped twins of a popular Ibadan-based cleric, Shelkh Taofeek Akewugbagold, were on Sunday released to their father at about 5.30 am by their abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that the twins were kidnapped at gun point at their father’s residence at Abatakan, Ojoo area of Ibadan at about 8pm on April  25.

Akewugbagold, who confirmed the release on his Facebook page on Sunday, said he took custody of the twins near a bush path.

“Alhamdulilah, at 5.30 am of Sunday May 3, my abducted twins kids were released to me beside a bush after 8 days in the unknown land.

” Thanks to all of you for your prayers and support,” Akewugbagold said in the post.

The cleric, however, did not disclose whether a ransom was paid.

NAN gathered that the abductors had earlier contacted the family of the twins and demanded a N55 million ransom.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officers, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, also confirmed the release of the abducted twins.

“Yes, they have been released following spirited efforts of police personnel.

“The personnel include that of AKS,SRS, SARs and other tactical teams deployed to rescue the twins,”Fadeyi said.

