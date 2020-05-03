Confusion as pregnant woman die of COVID-19 in FMC Abeokuta

Confusion as pregnant woman die of COVID-19 in FMC Abeokuta

Sunday, May 3, 2020 4:55 pm


Coronavirus testing

One other patient tests positive

The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was thrown into confusion on Saturday following information that two patients, a man and an expectant mother, had tested positive to COVID-19 at the hospital.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that people in and around the area took to their heels on hearing the news.

However, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) of the hospital, Dr Fidelis Ojeblenu, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta confirmed the death a pregnant woman in the facility as a result of contracting coronavirus.

Ojeblenu said the man who also tested positive to the virus had since been transferred to one of the isolation centres in the state, adding that he was “clinically stable.”

Ojeblenu added that both patients were managed at the accident and emergency unit of the hospital and that they were isolated from other patients throughout their stay in the unit.

He also said that the members of staff, who attended to them, observed standard protocols, adding that contact tracing and decontamination had commenced.

“They were suspected cases right from the onset; hence, they were isolated from other patients and staff throughout their stay in the unit.

“Also the staff, who attended to them, observed the prescribed standard protocols and procedures.

“The standard practice of contact tracing and decontamination, among others, have commenced,” he said.

Ojeblenu, however assured that the hospital was “safe and generally calm”, stressing that anti-panic measures had been put in place and that necessary updates would be made available.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Kogi medical doctors reject salary cut
    37 mins ago

    COVID-19: FUTA Researchers Recommend Cocoa-Zobo-Ginger Beverage as Immunity Booster against Diseases
    47 mins ago

    UNIPORT disowns 2 ‘students’ murdered by kidnappers in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown ease: Count cost before going out – NBA chairman tells lawyers
    2 hours ago

    CACOVID to distribute 70,000 loaves of bread to Lagos residents
    2 hours ago

    Fake NSCDC official arrested, quarantined in Ebonyi- Commandant
    2 hours ago

    Amotekun to begin operation in Ekiti as Fayemi appoints board
    2 hours ago

    Ogun Rice Value Chain Team Inspect Production Hub