Confusion as pregnant woman die of COVID-19 in FMC Abeokuta

One other patient tests positive

The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was thrown into confusion on Saturday following information that two patients, a man and an expectant mother, had tested positive to COVID-19 at the hospital.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that people in and around the area took to their heels on hearing the news.

However, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) of the hospital, Dr Fidelis Ojeblenu, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta confirmed the death a pregnant woman in the facility as a result of contracting coronavirus.

Ojeblenu said the man who also tested positive to the virus had since been transferred to one of the isolation centres in the state, adding that he was “clinically stable.”

Ojeblenu added that both patients were managed at the accident and emergency unit of the hospital and that they were isolated from other patients throughout their stay in the unit.

He also said that the members of staff, who attended to them, observed standard protocols, adding that contact tracing and decontamination had commenced.

“They were suspected cases right from the onset; hence, they were isolated from other patients and staff throughout their stay in the unit.

“Also the staff, who attended to them, observed the prescribed standard protocols and procedures.

“The standard practice of contact tracing and decontamination, among others, have commenced,” he said.

Ojeblenu, however assured that the hospital was “safe and generally calm”, stressing that anti-panic measures had been put in place and that necessary updates would be made available.