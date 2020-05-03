COVID-19: 4 new cases in Enugu hail from Bauchi, says Commissioner

The Enugu Government has the four new cases of Covid-19 in the state are two children and two adults who hailed from Bauchi State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

“These new cases are two adults and two children who live in Enugu and hail from Bauchi State, and travelled to Jos, Plateau State, with the case that was reported as the third positive case in Enugu.

“This brings the status of positive cases ever reported in Enugu to eight with six active cases and two discharged,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to observe the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recommended safety measures.

