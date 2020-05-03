Covid-19: Dangote donates testing centre to Kano

Sunday, May 3, 2020 3:08 pm


File: Doctors treating coronavirus patients


Apart from donating food items and other palliatives to the poor, the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic has received a major boost in Kano. Industrialist and billionaire Aliko Dangote has donated a mobile laboratory able to handle 400 samples daily to augment the testing capacity in Kano state.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Saturday during a press briefing organised by the state taskforce on covid-19 which took place at the Africa House in Kano.

He disclosed that the test centre, with daily capacity of taking 400 samples, is expected to arrive Kano Monday.

According to Ganduje, “As we are targeting more Testing Centres in the state, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is donating Mobile Testing Centre with the capacity of testing 400 people daily. The facility is coming to Kano in the next two days, by Monday.”He said.

“Though we are aware that with the bouncing back of the Aminu Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Testing Centre with the capacity of 88 samples per day, and the coming up of another Testing Centre at Bayero University, Kano, with the capacity of 20 samples per day, would mean another rise in the identified positive cases.”

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/dangote-gifts-kano-400-capacity-covid-19-test-lab.html

