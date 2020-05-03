Curfew: We will be aggressive in enforcing FG’s order in Ogun — Police 

Curfew: We will be aggressive in enforcing FG’s order in Ogun — Police 

Sunday, May 3, 2020 10:29 pm


Police

Ahead of Monday’s 8 pm to 6am curfew imposed by the Federal Government across the country, the police in Ogun have vowed to be more aggressive in enforcing the order.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi appealed  to  members of the public to adhere strictly to the movement restriction, saying that the command in collaboration with other sister agencies would enforce the Federal Government’s order accordingly.

He explained that all human  and vehicular movement would not be allowed during the period and anybody found violating the order would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Any vehicle or motorcycle found to be violating the curfew will be impounded and the owner will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The command hereby appeals to those driving vehicles supplying foods and other essential things to remain wherever they may be once it is 8pm and continue their journey the following day or risk their vehicles being impounded,” he said.

Oyeyemi commended the people of the state for their endurance since the beginning of the pandemic and for cooperating with security agents.

“It is expected that the same sense of maturity will be displayed as the curfew begins,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    COVID-19: NCDC says community transmission going on in Abuja, Lagos, Kano
    28 mins ago

    Task Force links Kano mysterious deaths to COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: I-G says Nigerians attack, assault 27 police personnel
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Ayade directs full resumption of civil servants May 4
    2 hours ago

    Abba Kyari’s burial: Individuals not well kitted test negative for COVID-19 -FCTA
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun directs organizations to decontaminate premises
    3 hours ago

    Oshiomhole violating Covid-19 rules, causing crisis – Edo govt
    3 hours ago

    Osun Govt arrests 17 Chinese, 9 Nigerians, local chief for illegal mining