Gov. Abiodun directs organizations to decontaminate premises

Sunday, May 3, 2020 9:40 pm


Dapo Abiodun addressing reporters in Iperu, Ogun State

Ahead of relaxation of lockdown imposed as part of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State, Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has ordered corporate organizations to decontaminate their premises.
Gov. Abiodun, through the state Commissioner of Environment, Hon Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta said the decontamination is desirable because of large volume of customers and visitors that throng their premises for transactions as well to complement the state government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic in the state.
While thanking the corporate bodies for their support to the government and their host communities through donation of  medical interventions and palliatives, Abudu-Balogun said they will complete the circle of war against Covid -19 by decontaminating their premises to help stop the spread of the pandemic.
The Commissioner  also urged them to enforce government directives on the pandemic at their premises through wearing of face masks by their workers and visitors, keeping social distancing and provision of hand washing materials and sanitizers.
He also told them to feel free to contact the Ministry of Environment for assistance in decontaminating their premises and general environment if need be, so that together the Corona virus scourge can be defeated in state.
