Just in: Nigeria hit by 220 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria reports 220 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of the infection in the country to 2388.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 62 of the new cases are in Lagos while 52 are in Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Other states with confirmed cases on Saturday are Kaduna with 31 cases, Sokoto with 13 cases, Kebbi with 10 cases, Yobe with nine cases, Borno with six cases, Edo with five cases, Bauchi with five cases, Gombe, Enugu, Oyo with four cases each, Zamfara with three cases and Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano, Plateau States with two cases each.

The NCDC also indicated in the update that while 385 of the patients have been discharged, the number of

deaths has risen to 85.