Lockdown ease: Count cost before going out – NBA chairman tells lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikorodu Branch, Lagos, has advised lawyers to count the cost before hitting the streets, as the Federal Government gets set to ease lockdown.

The branch Chairman, Mr Bayo Akinlade, gave the advice in statement in Lagos on Sunday.

He noted that gradual ease of lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja would begin on Monday.

He said that some lawyers, like other Nigerians affected by the five-week lockdown, might be eager to go out as from Monday, to do their jobs.

He advised lawyers to contact court registrars through phone calls to find out the status of their cases before going out.

He said: “I urge all members to count the cost before they leave their homes from Monday, May 4.

“My advice is that you first contact the court registrars to find out the status of your cases.

“Under no circumstances should you go to court to make inquiries; the less the number of people who move out, the better.

“If you want to file a fresh matter or file a process, make sure you take all precautionary measures – wear your face mask and ensure you have a personal hand sanitiser.”

Akinlade said that the branch had planned a zoom webinar with a Canadian judge to educate its members on how to use technology to advance their litigation practice, with specific focus on issues around ‘access to justice’.

He advised state governments to give more attention to the magistrates’ and customary courts and provide necessary infrastructure for remote hearings, “as justice is for all people”.

Akinlade said that the NBA, Ikorodu Branch, was willing to support the judiciary with technical support where required.