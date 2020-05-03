Lockdown:Arewa Community Gets Food Stimulus Package in Ogun

By Adejoke Monsurat

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has again supported 3,000 vulnerable and aged members of Arewa community in the state with food stimulus package.

The Arewa community is an umbrella body of all 19 northern state tribes In Nigeria, residing in Ogun state.

The food materials distributed on Saturday 2 May, 2020, were bags of maize, and sorghum.

The governor who was represented by his special assistant on inter – ethnics, Prince Hadi Sani handed over the relief materials to the chairman of Arewa Community, Alhaji Sehu Usman.

Hadi in his address noted that this is the first time in the history of Ogun state that they will feel honored and well recognized by the government of Ogun state.

He described the government of Dapo Abiodun as all inclusive, saying that the governor is been unique in his style of governance.

He said, ” Abiodun is a record breaking governor that has break the jinx of ethnocentric tendencies to display all inclusiveness government has he promised all a sundry of Ogun state”.

“This is the first time we will feel honored to be well acknowledged by the government of Ogun state”.

“This has actually made our people extremely happy and make them determined to extend their appreciation, loyalty to this government, any day any time”.

“On behalf of our amiable governor, i want to assure the Arewa community that they have a listening governor that will always listen to them anytime and any day”

covid 19 shock and we still believe it will still go”.

He therefore assured them that the government of Dapo Abiodun will always come to their aide.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Arewa Community in the state , Alhaji Usman appreciated the governor of Ogun state, for his efforts and for seeing the Arewa community as part of his people that need assistance from the government.

He said, ”We equally thank his excellency, I want to say this is the first time in the history of Ogun state for any governor who has demonstrated this gesture for the Arewa community”.

“You can see a lot of bags of maize, soghurm we use it for fura, we use it for pap, for tuwo. You can see we have different people representing different local governments in the state and we are going to distribute the food stuffs to them one by one so that they can give the vulnerable and the aged people among them”

”The government has given us enough bags of maize and soghurm and hopefully the commissioner has assured us that more are coming and we are very optimistic that more coming are rice, garri from the government” He concluded

He however noted that they have been obeying the directives of the government by closing all the mosques for the past 7weeks, adding that they have not been able attend jumat prayers.

The chairman added that they also do their five times prayers at their different homes, saying that they are still educating their people on how to prevent the virus.