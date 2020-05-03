Ogun Rice Value Chain Team Inspect Production Hub

By Adejoke Monsurat

The Rice Value Chain Team of the Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture was on inspection tour of the Rice Production Hub in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The team led by the commissioner for Agriculture,Dr Samson Odedina hinted that Ogun State is currently supporting over 1,000 youths in this rice production location in the Local Government; in addition to existing farmers in primary rice production with linkage to mechanization, input and credit.

This is in addition to the Anchor Borrowers Programme in Rice Value Chain, being proposed in other locations. There are also two Rice Mills: one completed, while the other is being installed, and is to be managed by youths who opted for rice offtaking and processing opportunities in the Local Government.”He said

Adding that the state had facilitated rice mills across the state, “Ogun State Government has facilitated Rice Mills across the State, and there is no longer need to travel far and wide for paddy sourcing. The current rice production activities in Obafemi/Owode and Yewa North Local Government Areas will provide jobs for at least 3,000 people in Ogun State. The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) on Rice Value Chain in other locations is expected to provide additional 3,000 jobs, totalling 6,000 jobs on Rice Value Chains in the State.

Therefore the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to the actualization of the vision of His Excellency, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR, in ensuring food security and providing job opportunities for the youths; while also providing the enabling environment, and credible and sustainable sources of raw materials for Agro Investors in Ogun State, especially during the current economic downturn and pandemic declaration.