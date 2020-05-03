Ondo: PDP in Okitipupa LG to prune guber aspirants to 2

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State says it will prune the governorship aspirants from the area to two, ahead of the party’s primaries at the state level.

This was contained in a communique issued by the PDP Chairman in the council area, Sola Adewo, on Sunday in Okitipupa, after a brief meeting with some chieftains of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five people from the area had signified interest in contesting the party’s forthcoming governorship primaries.

They are: Omoniyi Ogunwa, Bimpe Olamiteju, Dr Eddy Olafeso, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere and Bamidele Akingboye.

The communique stated that since Ogunwa and Olamiteju had voluntarily stepped down, two aspirants would emerge among the remaining three, namely: Olafeso, Kunlere and Akingboye.

It maintained that there would be no consensus candidate, saying that the three aspirants would go to the primaries, while the two winners would later contest the party primaries at the state level.

“After careful deliberations with party chieftains, our resolution is to prune the three governorship aspirants to two, since two out of the initial five aspirants have already jettisoned their aspirations.

“Two aspirants among Olafeso, Kunlere and Akingboye will represent our council area at the PDP primaries.

“Our party is one that follows the rule of law and we want to do everything in accordance with the laid down procedures,” the communique stated.

NAN reports that the PDP chieftains at the meeting included Adewo, a former PDP Chairman, Solomon Bitire, Hon. Jumoke Akindele, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Bamido Omogbehin.

Others were Olafeso, the current PDP Vice Chairman, South-West zone, Kunlere, a former senator representing Ondo Southern senatorial district and Akingboye, a business mogul and former PDP governorship aspirant.