Oshiomhole violating Covid-19 rules, causing crisis – Edo govt

By Jethro lbileke

The Edo State Government has accused the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of violating directives to halt the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

The government in a statement by the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie and the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, accused the former governor state of organizing political gatherings through the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM).

In a statement noted that the ‘illegal meeting termed APC faction mock primary’ allegedly organized by Comrade Oshiomhole does not only go against the directives of the state and federal government, but also jeopardizes efforts to contain COVID-19, thereby endangering the lives of Edo people.

They said the former governor’s actions are not only reprehensible but callous and selfish, as he has continued his quest to cause crisis in the state and destabilise the state’s chapter of the APC amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, “It is not surprising that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has continued his doom-fated attempt to destabilise the Edo State chapter of the APC. But what is most unconscionable is that he is propagating this move at the expense of the safety and well being of Edo people.

“By organizing the supposed mock primary on April 30, 2020, with more than 50 persons in attendance, he is undermining efforts of different stakeholders in containing the spread of the virus and also dishonouring all those who have died from this virus. Those who organised the political gathering initially held at Lucky Imasuen’s residence in Benin City later moved to different locations to continue their inglorious show of shame, in perpetuation of the wishes of their puppet master.

“The antics of Comrade Oshiomhole are well-known, but it bears repeating that he is on a mission to re-enact what happened in Rivers, Zamfara and Bayelsa in Edo State. He has continued to perpetuate the factionalising of the party in the state, with an intent to cause the party to lose its opportunity to participate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.”

Noting that the actions of the former labour leader have compromised government’s efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state, they urged the Presidency and the leadership of the APC at the National level to reign in Adams Oshiomhole from destabilizing the Edo State chapter of the party.

The Edo state government therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, call the national chairman of the APC to order.

“The President should know that Oshiomhole’s orchestrated disharmony is a testimony of his desire to re-enact Rivers and Zamfara in Edo State.

“The action is not only anti-party, but a confirmation in some circles of a deliberate decimation of our great Party for clandestine ambitions.

“It must be said that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, not shown remorse for the persons lost to this invisible enemy.

“While Nigeria was losing eminent sons and daughters to the pandemic, for instance, he released videos of himself in a gym house, performing aerobics, as if mocking the dead.

“This was at a time the entire country was mourning the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“This, among other, indiscretions have painted Comrade Oshiomhole in the most despicable light and leaves much to be desired of his humanity,” they added.