UNIPORT disowns 2 ‘students’ murdered by kidnappers in Rivers

Sunday, May 3, 2020 4:26 pm


Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obemba: disowned by UNIPORT

The authorities University of Port Harcourt have disowned Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obemba, two of the three alleged students of the institution who were recent kidnapped and gruesomely murdered by members of a cult group in Rivers State.
One of the suspected kidnappers led Police to the location where the already decomposed remains of the three students were dumped  at Eteo forest in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers over the weekend.

But Dr. Williams Wodi, Spokesman for UNIPORT,  told journalists that there were no records that two of the three kidnap victims who were males were students of the School.

ate Joy Adoki 400 level UNIPORT Kidnapped,gang raped and murdered along with Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obemba.

He, however, identified the third victim, a female, Joy Favour Adoki, as a student in the department of Management Science of the institution who was living in an apartment off campus in Alakahia Community, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

He said, “Only the girl (Joy Favour Adoki) is a student of UNIPORT, the other two are not. The girl is of faculty of Management Science. She resides off-campus at Alakahia,” Wodi.

He further pointed that Adoki was expected to have been with her parents since the University has been closed since March over Covid-19 issues.

DSP Omoni with one of the kidnap suspects, Friday and the remains of the kidnapped victims

Friday Akpan, one of his leaders of  Kidnap and cult gang had that on Friday May 1, 2020 led a team of journalists and the Anti-kidnapping unit of State Police Command to the forest where he identified the decomposing bodies of Nelson Nwafor, Fortune Obemba, and Joy Adoki.

Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command had told journalists that the victims who were abducted on the  APRIL 7, 2020, were undergraduates of University of Port Harcourt.

