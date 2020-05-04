“Arrest” of Clarence Peters: His girl friend cries foul

By Nehru Odeh

Jennifer Alegieuno, the longtime girlfriend of popular music director and producer, Clarence Peters, is certainly not happy over the way the Lagos State Police Command is handling his arrest and detention. Peters is currently being detained by the police over the death of Love Divines, aka Kodak, a dancer and choreographer, who died in his house after being electrocuted while charging her iphone barefooted on Wednesday 29 April, 2020.

It was also reported that the deceased, who sat near the door of the residence while operating the plugged phone when the incident happened suffered chest burns when the phone fell on her body and died before they got to the hospital.

According to reports, Peters was said to be working on an isolated shot with Kodak shortly before her death. Others present at his house that ill-fated day are also being detained by the police alongside Peters.

Alegieuno, who says she has been Peter’s girlfriend for 14 years, took to Instalgram to express her displeasure over the way he is being treated by the police. She said Peters was invited by the police for questioning and wasn’t arrested for murder as they are trying to make the public believe.

According to her Peter went there willingly, adding that Peters’ family has chosen to keep quiet until an autopsy result is released before addressing the press. The Lagos State Police Command, however, said on Sunday, May 3, 2020 they were looking at the possible murder of Kodak.

“He was not arrested, neither was he charged with murder as as stated by the press statement from the police command through their spokesperson Bala Alkana,” Alegieuno maintained.

Alegieuno also disclosed that the police had said that there was no case after initial investigations only for the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yetunde Longe, to detain the video director. “Events took a different turn when the DCP- Yetunde Longe, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again.” Alegieuno said.

“She agreed they had no case with him and the rest of the witnesses. “So why are u still holding him?” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it. When the DCP realized that her foul play had been detected, she then ordered that a press statement that he was charged for murder be released

Alegieuno also alleged that Longe said if Peters “was an ordinary person she would have let him go but because he and his parents are celebrities that is why.” She then urged the public to ask the police questions rather than believe lies peddled by bloggers.

Her Instalgram post reads:

“On Friday 2nd of May, 2020 an investigative team led by IPO, MR. POPOOLA, after the on-scene investigation was done, the body visited at the morgue, came to a conclusion they had no case with CLARENCE PETERS(who was not on the scene of incident) SEGUN the business manager, the 4 dancers and two other members of staff of CAPITAL DREAMS PICTURES, (all referred to as witnesses), that it was a NATURAL ACCIDENT. He wrote his report to that effect. Events took a different turn when The DCP- YETUNDE LONGE, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again. By the third report, then came in MR. OYE and his father Sir Shina Peters and she couldn’t continue with her foul play. She agreed they had NO CASE with him and the rest of the witnesses. “So why are u still holding him..” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it. When she saw she had been caught, she sent them to put out a press statement that he was charged for murder. So thinking Nigerians, can someone be “CHARGED” without an autopsy conducted?

“This is how people mIslead the ALREADY IGNORANT PUBLIC. Giving people a reason to form NEGATIVE opinions and I see people who I thought had sense making SNIDE remarks? You want to know how we landed here, it was all your commenting. So kudos to the blogs and YOU ESPECIALLY, the ignorant lot. An educative or informative post be put up, you won’t see comments. When Dangote truck killed three of my aunts at once, there was no uproar. Then a NATURAL ACCIDENT will occur, u say it was MURDER!”