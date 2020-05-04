Covid-19: 150 Almajiris intercepted in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

There is palpable fear among residents and indigenes of Kogi State over the influx of people from other places to the State and the risk of Coronavirus infection.

The State governemnt on Monday said about 150 Almajiris were intercepted in Lokoja and sent back to Kano State from where they originated. It was reliably gathered that, they were loaded in different trucks before they were intercepted in Lokoja Local Government by a joint security outfit operation tagged “Operation Lungun Lungun”.

The Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor on Security Matters in Lokoja Local Government Alrea, Mallam Mohammed Dansebe disclosed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen.

According to him, ”Some days back, we sent back some Almajiris who wanted to enter Lokoja and it environ. We sent them back to Kano.

”Also, we were able to intercept 150 Fulani’s loaded in two trucks about 12- 1am this Monday morning. When we were interrogating them, they said they wanted to change their location from Kpereke to Oworo land here in Lokoja Local Government. They were lamenting that kidnappers have been disturbing them in kpaereke hence the need to change their base.

“If they claimed to be genuine, why did they travel at night and wanted to evade security check. There are protocols to follow if you intend to relocate from one community to another. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Kogi State is free of Corona virus”.

There have been great panic and apprehension in Kogi State as the dreaded coronavirus otherwise known as Covid 19 may have been actively spreading across the 21 Local government areas in the state without people knowing.

This is as a result of alleged unchecked traffic of people that have migrated into the state within the last few days especially from surrounding states and the far north which have recorded active presence of the pandemic.

It was revealed that some people have been entering into the state with ease from Niger, FCT, Benue, Enugu , among others including some almajiris who were ferried into the state from neighbouring northern state.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Commissioner for information Mr Kingsley Fanwo in a short text to newsmen on the matter said “No influx. So we are not worried. We are on top of the situation. No cause for alarm”.