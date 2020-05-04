COVID-19: Osun Govt. discharges 8 patients

COVID-19: Osun Govt. discharges 8 patients

Monday, May 4, 2020 8:44 pm


Coronavirus

Osun government on Monday said it had discharged 8 coronavirus patients from its isolation centre in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed in a statement in Osogbo, said among those discharged were two children of ages two and five.

Ismaotu said with the discharged of the eight persons, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State had dropped from 10 to 2.

According to him, the state has not recorded any new case in the last 24 hours but is awaiting test result of one sample sent to the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) accredited the Testing Centre.

“Today, we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for the Coronavirus from our Isolation centre, comprising three males and five females, including two children of ages 2 and 5 years.

“I am happy to let you know that no new case has been recorded in the State in the last 24 hours, though we await a test result of a sample from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede,” the Commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has 36 cases of coronavirus as confirmed by NCDC, 31 had been treated and discharged, while three had died.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Lagos judiciary holds virtual court sitting, sentence driver to death 
    11 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa govt tracks, returns 4 escapees to quarantine centre
    21 mins ago

    Court orders Kano Govt. to unseal Tiamin Rice Mill
    49 mins ago

    Sokoto inaugurates committee to probe high number of deaths
    1 hour ago

    CJN directs courts to hear only urgent matters
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian troops kill 134 terrorists, nab 16 Informants in Borno -DHQ
    1 hour ago

    Lagos Assembly Debunks Spending N17millon Monthly On Speaker’s Houses
    4 hours ago

    Just in: Wike places total lockdown on Port Harcourt, others  