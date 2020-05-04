Gov. Wike orders closure of largest beef/livestock market in P/Harcourt

Monday, May 4, 2020 3:27 pm


Governor Wike addressing reporters

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt
 Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered the closure of largest beef and livestock market in the State located in  the Trans-Amadi  area of Port Harcourt indefinitely.
The Governor ordered the closure of the market in a statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications.
He warned that "Government will deal decisively with anybody who dares to flout
It was believed that the government may have taken the decision due to the growing concerns for spread of Covid-19 in the state coupled with the refusal of the traders and their customers to observe Social fistancing in the densely  populated  market.
However, the closure of the market will no doubt cause scarcity of beef in the state capital.
Governor Wike had repeatedly warned that his administration will do everything possible to check the spread of Covid-19 in Rivers.
