Just in: Nigeria records 170 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2558

Nigeria reports 170 new cases of COVID19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of the infections in the country to 2558.

In an update published late Sunday on its social media handles, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 39 of the new cases are in Lagos while 29 are in Kano.

The Centre further added that 24 of the cases are in Ogun, 18 in Bauchi, 15 in Kaduna, 12 in the Federal capital Territory, FCT, 12 in Sokoto, eight in Katsina, seven in Borno, three in Nasarawa, two in Adamawa and one in Oyo.

NDDC further noted that while the number of COVID-19 patients discharged have risen to 400, the number of deaths related to the virus in Nigeria are now 87.