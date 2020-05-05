Access Bank is Set to Open 10 ‘CLOSA’ branches

Access Bank is Set to Open 10 ‘CLOSA’ branches

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 9:06 pm


Access Bank

As part of its commitment to increase customers’ access to banking services in communities across the country, Access Bank has concluded plans to commission 10 Access ‘CLOSA’ outlets in 6 cities in Nigeria.

‘CLOSA’ branches are Access Bank Branded Cabins situated in ‘Metropolitan areas’ offering banking services to its customers. This is also a timely intervention to mitigate the effect of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Access ‘CLOSA’ branches will be located not less than 3km or more than 20km from the nearest existing Access Bank branch, and will offer banking services such as cash deposits and cash withdrawals (no 3rd party withdrawals), customer on-boarding, funds transfer subject to a limit of N150,000, BVN enrolment, card issuance, card activation, cheque deposit, bills payment, and ATM services.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe said, “Access CLOSA was introduced last year, and now, the peculiarities of the Coronavirus has made it even more important to bring banking services closer to the people. Access Bank understands that the risk of transmission is higher in congested spaces and to mitigate this risk, we will be commissioning 10 more banking outlets to serve the needs of our esteemed customers.”

“The CLOSA banking service is not being introduced to replace our existing branches, rather aid the Bank in delivering on its commitment to offer best-in-class service to our customers. We are not aloof to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whilst we will do all that is required to ensure branches remain safe for our employees and customers in line with the protocol advised by the health authorities, we urge our customers to leverage on our digital channels in carrying out transactions,” he added.

Managed by Access Bank and Agency banking representatives, Access CLOSA branches are set to begin operations in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Delta, Anambra, and Kogi.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Alleged N40bn expenditure: Reps invite Akpabio, NDDC management
    13 mins ago

    Catholic Church cannot administer Sacraments through phone – Kaigama
    20 mins ago

    NSE gains N375bn amid rally by blue chip stocks
    46 mins ago

    Yoruba never demand Nigeria’s breakup — Prof. Akintoye
    50 mins ago

    COVID-19: 34 Kano doctors test positive, one dies – NMA
    54 mins ago

    Yar’Adua, a patriot with passion for the masses, says Buhari
    1 hour ago

    $10bn bribery allegation: Reps threaten legal action
    1 hour ago

    Senate wants decentralisation of Nigeria Police Force