Access Bank is Set to Open 10 ‘CLOSA’ branches

As part of its commitment to increase customers’ access to banking services in communities across the country, Access Bank has concluded plans to commission 10 Access ‘CLOSA’ outlets in 6 cities in Nigeria.

‘CLOSA’ branches are Access Bank Branded Cabins situated in ‘Metropolitan areas’ offering banking services to its customers. This is also a timely intervention to mitigate the effect of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Access ‘CLOSA’ branches will be located not less than 3km or more than 20km from the nearest existing Access Bank branch, and will offer banking services such as cash deposits and cash withdrawals (no 3rd party withdrawals), customer on-boarding, funds transfer subject to a limit of N150,000, BVN enrolment, card issuance, card activation, cheque deposit, bills payment, and ATM services.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe said, “Access CLOSA was introduced last year, and now, the peculiarities of the Coronavirus has made it even more important to bring banking services closer to the people. Access Bank understands that the risk of transmission is higher in congested spaces and to mitigate this risk, we will be commissioning 10 more banking outlets to serve the needs of our esteemed customers.”

“The CLOSA banking service is not being introduced to replace our existing branches, rather aid the Bank in delivering on its commitment to offer best-in-class service to our customers. We are not aloof to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whilst we will do all that is required to ensure branches remain safe for our employees and customers in line with the protocol advised by the health authorities, we urge our customers to leverage on our digital channels in carrying out transactions,” he added.

Managed by Access Bank and Agency banking representatives, Access CLOSA branches are set to begin operations in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Delta, Anambra, and Kogi.