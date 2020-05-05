COVID-19: Ayinde Soaga in high spirits, says family

Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, the General Manager of Nigeria Television of Authority, NTA Katsina, who tested positive for COVID-19 is in high spirit and not bedridden, his family has said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family on Tuesday evening by Kehinde Soaga, the family noted that it was veteran broadcaster who personally called in officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to carry out the test on him.

“Aware that the COVID19 is not a death sentence and believing in God for healing, we seek your prayers for a speedy and divine healing which Almighty Allah gives. “We appreciate the National Secretariat of NUJ, the Katsina State & FCT Councils of the Union as well as many other individuals and groups too numerous to mention for their quick intervention and prayers. “We thank you all for your deep concern and remarkable show of love for Alhaj Ayinde Soaga. “He shall overcome in the mighty name of ALLAH. “We wish everyone well,” the family said.