COVID-19: Ayinde Soaga in high spirits, says family

COVID-19: Ayinde Soaga in high spirits, says family

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:10 pm


Soaga

Alhaji Ayinde Soaga, the General Manager of Nigeria Television of Authority, NTA Katsina, who tested positive for COVID-19 is in high spirit and not bedridden, his family has said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family on Tuesday evening by Kehinde Soaga, the family noted that it was veteran broadcaster who personally called in officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to carry out the test on him.

“Aware that the COVID19 is not a death sentence and believing in God for healing, we seek your prayers for a speedy and divine healing which Almighty Allah gives.

“We appreciate the National Secretariat of NUJ, the Katsina State & FCT Councils of the Union as well as many other individuals and groups too numerous to mention for their quick intervention and prayers.

“We thank you all for your deep concern and remarkable show of love for Alhaj Ayinde Soaga.

“He shall overcome in the mighty name of ALLAH.

“We wish everyone well,” the family said.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    How your air conditioner could spread covid-19 – Experts
    37 mins ago

    Ogun PDP Crisis: Former Aide Blasts Arabambi
    1 hour ago

    Michael Jackson’s mum turns 90, reflects on his death
    1 hour ago

    Buhari approves 5 accounts for COVID-19 donations
    2 hours ago

    NEMA North-East Coordinator dies in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Michael Jackson’s mum turns 90, reflects on his death
    2 hours ago

    Saheed Balogun, others celebrate Salawa Abeni @59
    2 hours ago

    Alleged N40bn expenditure: Reps invite Akpabio, NDDC management