COVID-19: FG pledges more support to Kano Govt.

The Federal Government has commended the Kano State Government over its efforts to stem further spread of coronavirus (COVUD-19) pandemic in the state.

Mrs Hadiza Namadi, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Nanadi said that Dr Nasiru Gwarzo, the Team Leader, Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, made the commendation during an interface with the Kano State team on COVID-19.

Gwarzo was quoted as commending the effort of the state government and assured that the Federal Government would continue to support the state in the fight against the pandemic.

The statement also quoted Dr Tijjani Hussain, the State Coordinator Technical Response Team, as saying that the state government had adopted proactive measures to contain the pandemic.

“The state established isolation centers, provided equipment and services to curtail the pandemic,”Hussain said.