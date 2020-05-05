COVID-19: NCDC reports 245 new cases, total jumps to 2802

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Monday confirmed 245 new cases of COVID19 in the country.

In an update on its website late Monday, the NCDC said the new cases have pivoted the total number of the infections in the country to 2802.

On the distribution of the new cases, the NCDC said 76 are in Lagos while 37 and 32 are in Katsina and Jigawa respectively.

Other states where new cases were reported on Monday include Kano with 23 new cases, FCT with 19 cases, Borno with 18 cases, Edo with 10 cases, Bauchi with nine cases, Adamawa with six cases, Oyo and Ogun with five cases each and Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara with one case each.

However, Nigeria has discharged 417 out of the 2802 confirmed cases of COVID19, while 93 deaths have been recorded.