Covid-19: New case in Ekiti, an infected woman came from Katsina

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:17 am


File: Fighting Coronavirus

Ekiti State has recorded a new coronavirus case. A woman who travelled all the way from Katsina to the state, despite the inter-state border closure, tested positive.

According to a letter issued by the State Commisiober for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya Kolade, the woman came to visit her husband, a soldier residing in Oye Ekiti.

When she started exhibiting symptoms of the virus, he alerted the authorities that tested her and declared her positive.

Hers would be the second case of such problematic sneak-in. Last month, a pregnant woman traveled all the way from Ikorodu, Lagos, beating all security arrangements. She tested positive and later died.

Below is the Health Commissioner's letter:

 

