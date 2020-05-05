Covid-19 patient slumps and dies in Abeokuta

A man, a Cotonou/ Benin Republic returnee, slumped and died in Abeokuta on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. He was suspected to be a Coronavirus patient. As at the time of filing this report, the body was still being being held by his friend opposite GTB, off CBN road, beside Simeon Adebo Library Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The video account is in Yoruba. His friend said the diseased took ill immediately he returned from Cotonou, Benin Republic two weeks ago. On their way from Shagari to Owode to drop him with his brother, the man gave up the ghost. When the driver realized what happened, he dropped the duo.

According to Timothy Odedina, publisher, newsacrss.com, “This is to reassure the general Ogun State public, especially residents of Abeokuta, to remain calm, as regards the trending video of a Cotonou returnee (male) opposite GTBank, around Simeon Adebo Library, Kuto.

I have contacted the appropriate authorities, including the Hon. Commissioner for Health, and they are on top of the situation. The returnee and the second male with him will be immediately picked up, and the tracing of all their contacts will begin as treatment is given at the closest Isolation Centre in the State. Residents around the area are strongly advised to avoid going near the suspected patients.”

-Mariam Omotunde and Timothy Odedina