Delta Govt intercepts trailer with 30 persons hidden under livestock

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:11 pm


Livestock trailer loaded with goats with 30 persons suspected to be from Bauchi State.

…Escorted to the border between Edo and Delta States by security agencies.
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt
A trailer conveying livestock and human cargo from Bauchi State heading to Asaba was at about 9:30pm on Monday evening intercepted by a Covid 19 team led by Victor Ebonka, the Chairman of Ika North-East Council area in Delta State.
They were intercepted by the Team of Enforcers at Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero junction in Ika North East Local Government Area.

After proper head count and profiling, it was found out that 30 persons were sandwiched  in between the goats and cows.
The trailer was immediately turned back and escorted to the Delta/Edo border at the popular Uromi Junction by the with the aid of Ika North and South local government chairpersons and with the Divisional Police Officer of Local Government Areas in the convoy.
