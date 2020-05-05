How I Built My I.T. Company in Canada- Francis Oyedeji

Francis Oyedeji, a Nigerian businessman based in Canada, is the founder of Francis Oyes Limited, an IT firm. He is offering Nigerians I.T opportunities. He too pulled himself up by his bootstrap

Q: Befor you left Nigeria, you attended the Polytechnic Ibadan. Tell us how you came about going to Hungary and not any other country

A: I studied at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Nigeria, and left for Europe in early 2000, through the advice and help of Dr. Cyril Dokpesi, a renounced and well known gynecologist who studied in Hungary.

Q: what are the challenges you faced as a new comer in that country.

A: first time in Hungary was challenging in early 2000. However I went by the sayings “quitters never win and the winners never quit.“ I was also engaged in sending commercial trucks, SUV, and cars to Lagos-Nigeria and I engaged in real estate.

People would usually tell me the brands of trucks or cars they wanted me to buy for them, they would go ahead and send money then I would buy it and send it across to them. Even in Canada as well. By the grace of God, it was easy.

Q: it is not easy to leave Nigeria like that and become a lawyer, engineer or I.T. Expert in another country without going through their own training. Tell us your own experience.

A: Enrolled in Mc-Daniel College, through the help of Mighelp Association, where I studied web development and Data Management of the office. At the same time, I was also taking a class on European Computer Driving License where I graduated and moved to Canada.

Q: Did you undergo further trainings in Canada?

A: oh yes! On getting to Canada, I enrolled at Stratford Career Institute for a Diploma in Computer Programming and graduated. I then later applied for Masters in Computer science at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada .

Q: Tell us how you started your business after your schools…

A: I founded FRANCIS OYES LIMITED with RC No, 1251354, and CLOUD 7 I.T. SERVICES which is a division of FRANCIS OUES LIMITED I.T. Division. We partnered with world largest I.T. Companies that do over $30 Billion dollars in revenue every year.

Q: Tell us exactly the services you offer…

A: we brought about selling online Cloud Storage where you can access your Data by using internet connections, and we are very secure. CLOUD 7 I.T. SERVICES is offering the following services. 1. Domain name Registration Services.

