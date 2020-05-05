NEMA North-East Coordinator dies in Borno



The North East Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Alhaji Ahmed Minin has died.



He died on Tuesday afternoon in Maiduguri after a brief illness.



In a statement posted on the official Facebook page of NEMA Northeast says “with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of the Almighty, we regret to announce the passing away of Zonal Coordinator NEMA Northeast, Alhaji Ahmed Saidu Minin after a brief illnes “



The statement however did not give further details on the causes of the death and burial arrangements.



PRNigeria reports that one of his last public engagements was at the hosting of a Sensitization Workshop on Prevention of Covid 19 pandemic for Internally Displaced Persons, Camp Managers and Camp Health workers at women Development Center Maiduguri, Borno state.



The late Coordinator who hailed from Niger state assumed office as Zonal Coordinator on January 3.

