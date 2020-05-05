Ogun PDP Crisis: Former Aide Blasts Arabambi

By Adejoke Monsurat

Following the recent crisis that is rocking People’s Democratic Party,Ogun State Chapter, a former aide of the Labour Party Chairman Comrade Nuru Oketokun has condemned the party leader Comrade Olufemi Arabambi for his continuous attack on the former House of Representative lawmaker Hon Oladipupo Adebutu.

The former aide while reacting to Arabambi’s recent call to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun that Chief Ladi Adebutu be subjected to isolation on the basis of an alleged positive result to covid-19, warned that if his former boss refused to stop he would expose him of his negative activities in the state.

Oketekun who narrating how Hon Oladipupo Adebutu had supported Arabambi to become the Labour Party Chairman, described the chairman as an ungrateful and unstable personality.

He explained that “he was the one that paid, singlehanded, for the court processes, brought in some members to the party, sponsored the Party’s Congress which took place at Park-inn and personally gave Arabambi millions of naira”.

Adding that “the LP Chairman was no match for the trio of the gubernatorial Candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the last elections, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, GNI, Comrade Olaposi Oginni and the factional Chairman, Biodun Owolabi who ganged up against him”.

“Chief Adebutu gave every support till Justice Ibrahim Watila of the Federal High Court 2 sitting in Abeokuta declared Olufemi-Onigbinde the authentic Chairman and now he is making a U-turn typical of a betrayal, fraud and unstable mind. That is why I’m suggesting he needs to do a psychiatric test because nobody under his right senses would behave like that”.

” I am more than willing to expose Arabambi’s many atrocities, if he doesn’t stop attacking Chief Adebutu. He said

He however alleged that he has been forging signatures of other executive members of the LP to commit various nefarious activities”.

“That was how he presented some LP members as IPAC chairmen during the declaration of Akinlade Adekunle as the APM gubernatorial candidate , where he falsely received millions of naira and later distributed N3,000 each to the members”.

“politics is not fraud and criminality ,thus at this stage no one should be interested in attacking personalities to curry favour or disrupt Ogun State”.He said