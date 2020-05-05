Ortom reveals identity of Benue’s new COVID-19 case

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue has confirmed a fresh case of Covid-19 infection in the state.

Ortom, who made the confirmation on Tuesday in Makurdi while briefing journalists, said the victim, Mr Edward Manger, a returnee from Kano worked with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said the victim came into the state from Kano towards the end of April.

Ortom said the victim had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, in the outskirts of Makurdi for treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state now had two cases,the first being a female returnee from the UK, who is currently questioned at the National Hospital Abuja.