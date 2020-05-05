Saheed Balogun, others celebrate Salawa Abeni @59

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 9:57 pm


Queen-Salawa-Abeni-

Actor Saheed Balogun and some other celebrities took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the Waka music queen, Salawa Abeni on her 59th birthday.

The celebrities congratulated her and wished her more fulfilling years ahead.

Abeni, who was born May 5, 1961, began her musical career in Waka music when she released her debut album “Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed” in 1976 at the age of 15.

The album became the first recording by a female artist in Yoruba songs to sell over a million copies in Nigeria.

Abeni was crowned Queen of Waka music by the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in 1992.

Celebrating her, Balogun wrote: “Happy birthday Queen Ibidunni Salawa Abeni, this special woman of substance took Waka music to another level.

“My mummy, may Almighty Allah bless you and your entire family as you celebrate your new age in success”.

Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as “McOluomo” also congratulated the Waka queen.

He said: “The Lord give you wisdom and happiness, comfort in suffering, eat the fruits of your labour on your children in sound health and happiness.

“Happy birthday to one of the most influential women in the world”.

Also, Actress Laide Bakare wrote on her page “Happy birthday evergreen beautiful momma. We love you”.

