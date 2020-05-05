Yar’Adua was a president like no other, says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan paid glowing tribute to his late predecessor, “Umar Yar’adua on Tuesday morning describing him as a President like no other.”

In the tribute written to mark the 10 years anniversary of the passage of Yar’adua, the former President said his deceased predecessor left behind “enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.”

Jonathan took over from 58 – year – old Yar’adua on 6, May 2010 after the former President died in office from liver disease.

Jonathan had acted as President for three months before his late boss eventually succumbed to his his long illness, thus paving the way for him to take over the presidential seat.

“I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend,” Jonathan said.

Read the full tribute below

It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Yar’Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death. On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair.

He was a President like no other who lived and died for the sake of his country. He stood on the side of the people, toiling day and night to make their lives better.

President Yar’Adua built strong bridges of hope, love and understanding for which he became a force for national unity and positive change across our blessed land.

In many ways he stood out. He had an accommodating spirit and enormous goodwill that secreted a web around our national fault lines to strengthen the bond; thus leaving for his successors the task of reinforcing the band.

President Yar’Adua no doubt left enduring legacies in his wholehearted devotion to the ideals of democracy, respect for peoples’ rights, freedoms and reason for living as well as commitment to the rule of law and laws of equity and justice.

I will continue to remember President Yar’Adua as a colleague and boss who became my brother and friend.

GEJ