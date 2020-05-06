15 children hospitalised in New York with syndrome possibly tied to COVID-19 

Fifteen children have been hospitalised in New York City with a mysterious syndrome potentially associated with the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday in issuing an urgent health alert.

De Blasio said four of the children tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, while six had antibodies, suggesting they had been infected with the virus.

“We haven’t seen any fatalities yet, but we are very concerned by what we’re seeing.