COVID-19: NCDC reports 148 new cases, number of deaths now 98

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday confirmed 148 new cases of COVID-19 in the country with number of lives lost to the pandemic rising to 98 with five new deaths recorded.

In an update on its website late Tuesday evening, the NCDC said the new cases are reported across 17 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory with 43 of the infections in Lagos while 32 are in Kano.

Other states where new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday are Katsina(9), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(7), Borno(7), Ogun(6), Oyo(5), Bauchi(3),Edo(3), Kaduna(3), Adamawa(2), Gombe(2), Plateau(1), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1).

The new cases bring the number of the infections confirmed in the country to 2950 while 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory as at Tuesday, 5, April.