Kogi begins payment of April salary

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 9:14 pm


Gov Yahaya Bello


The Kogi State Government has began the payment of April salaries to civil servants.

In spite of the agreement to pay 80% salaries to workers, those in the grade levels of 1-6, were paid in full, while pensioners who retired before harmonization also got their pensions in full.

Similarly, all political appointees and the legislators in the state were all paid 80% as salaries in line with the slash in salaries paid in April.

The salary payment was confirmed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Asiru, who assured that the commitment to workers by the present administration would not be taken for granted.

According to the Commissioner, the covid 19 pandemic has opened up new thinking and government has decided to remodel and equip the Specialists Hospital Lokoja, Diagnostic Centre and Okene General Hospitals to meet the health care needs of the people.

