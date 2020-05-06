Man, 20, in Police net over alleged kidnap, murder of 5-year-old boy

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 12:32 am


The Police Command in Borno has arrested a 20-year-old man, Abubakar Muhammed, who allegedly abducted and killed a five-year-old boy.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Aliyu, the suspect was arrested after a complaint was received from one Imranu Abdullahi, father of the boy, who is resident in Bulumkutu ward of Maiduguri.

From our findings, the suspect, after abducting the boy, contacted his family and demanded one million naira as ransom.

He said that the complainant had already made payment of N250,000 to the kidnappers before reporting the case to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(FSARS), in the state.

He said that a team of FSARS squad immediately swung into action, using technical intelligence, forensic investigation and succeeded in apprehending the suspect.

“The suspect, during investigation, revealed that he had killed the victim and buried him at one Islamic school directly opposite the resident of the victim’s father.

“Consequently, relevant authorities, armed with a court order, exhumed the body which has been released to the father for proper burial after autopsy,” he said.

Aliyu said that the Police were trailing three other suspects connected to the killing, vowing that they would face the full wrath of the law if found culpable.

