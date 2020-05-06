Police parade alleged killers of 3 University undergraduates in Rivers

…72 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari gave orders that killers must be arrested

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The five man gang that kidnapped and killed three undergraduates of University of PortHarcourt and Rivers State University have been arrested and paraded by the Rivers State Police command.

The arrest of five-man gang was achieved in less 72 hours of Presidential directive, from President Muhammadu Buhari that all the suspects must rounded up to face justice.

Briefing the media at the Police headquarters in Port Harcourt , Mr. Joseph Gobum Mukan, Rivers Commissioner of Police said the victims, Nelson Nwafor, Fortune Obemba and Joy Adoki were kidnapped at Choba on the 7th of April , and the matter reported to the Anti kidnapping unit which swung into action and arrested the leader of the gang Bright Iheachi ,who made confession that led to the arrest of other gang members.

He explained that Nelson Nwafor and Fortune Obemba were actually students of the Rivers State University, RSU, while the late Joy Adoki was a student of Management Science in the University of Port Harcourt, UPTH.

CP Joseph Gobum Mukan, said items recovered from the hoodlums includes one AK47, three magazines and seventy two rounds of live ammunition.

On his part, the father of late Fortune Obemba, Mr. Bright Obemba said Fortune was his only son ,stating that no amount of money given to him will bring back his child.

Leader of the gang ,Bright Iheachi said he had a business deal with Nelson Nwafor and was betrayed by the said Nelson, which led him and his gang to kidnap and kill him with the two others, Fortune Obemba and Joy Adoki who were in his company as at the time of the incident.

CP Mukan said earlier,” we brought you a report that one of the suspects, Friday Akpan, took operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit to a forest at Eteo in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he identified the decomposing bodies of the undergraduates and narrated how they sexually assaulted the female and killed them all.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sympathised with the government of Rivers State and families of the deceased, and instructed security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.