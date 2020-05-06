President Buhari makes new appointments

President Buhari makes new appointments

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 5:34 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

 

Pursuant to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Inspector-General of Police, Barrister Suleiman Abba, CFR, Mni, as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

 

The President also approved the appointments of the following as Executive Secretary and members of the Board respectively:

 

  1. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto – Executive Secretary

 

  1. Mr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri – Representing Ministry of Police Affairs

 

  1. Inspector-General of Police – Representing Nigeria Police Force

 

  1. Usman Bilkisu – Representing Ministry of Justice

 

  1. Mr Ben Akabueze (DG, Budget and National Planning) – Representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning

 

  1. Engr. Mansur Ahmed – Representing Organised Labour

 

  1. Dr. Michael Bamidele Adebiyi – Representing Civil Society Group.

 

The above appointments are in furtherance of the Buhari administration’s commitment and drive to retooling Policing Architecture in the country by emplacing the Police Trust Fund to meet the aspiration of a well-funded, equipped and highly professional Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices. This objective informed President Buhari’s re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs on August 20, 2019.

 

The President also commended state governors, members of the National Assembly and Nigerians for their patriotic and spirited efforts at reforming Policing Architecture to deepen the country’s internal security.

 

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi will announce the inauguration date of the Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • Joseph says:
    May 6, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Congratulation, dear unrepentant head of the Fulani republic!

    • What do you think?

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Colson Whitehead wins the Pulitzer for the second time
    10 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kogi journalists boycott NMA activities
    12 hours ago

    Kogi PDP crisis: Why I went to the Supreme Court – Abubakar Ibrahim
    13 hours ago

    Umaru Yar’Adua’s 10th Memorial: Politics The Cabal Played With His Health
    19 hours ago

    15 children hospitalised in New York with syndrome possibly tied to COVID-19 
    19 hours ago

    Britain records Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll 
    20 hours ago

    COVID-19: Katsina Govt. locks down LGA as cases rise to 75 
    20 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC rolls out new guidelines for employers, businesses