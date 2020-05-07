

Covid-19: Group donates palliatives in Ijebu land

Adejoke Monsurat/Abeokuta

An age-group in Ijebuland otherwise known as Regberegbe, Egbe Jagunmolu Fehintande Okunrin Akile Ijebu, joined other well meaning Nigerians to extend donations to the vulnerable and the aged in the society to cushion the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

The donated items include bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, noodles, bags of salt and sugar. They were gifted to different communities in Ijebuland.

A statement signed by Mr Kayode Badejo for the group explained that the relief materials were gifts to the residents to support the fight against the deadly virus. The statement added that the gesture was part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR.

Oba Abdul disclosed that the group had in recent times stepped up its corporate responsibility with the provision of medical support, educational and job opportunities as well as assisting traders with soft loans.

In his own words, the traditional ruler said, “I can tell you for free that my leadership has been an outstanding one. Despite our challenges, my distinguished members have proven to be team players which has earned us the exalted position we are today, the Kabiyesi added.

“It could be recalled that we were officially recognised by the Awujale in 2001. We have since then given back to the society that produced us. Ours is not about merry making alone. We have invested our time and money in making sure the youths in our society are better off in years to come, Oba Abdul concluded.

The disease, which has affected nearly 18 million people globally, according to World Health Organisation data, is said to be on the rise in Nigeria, especially in rural areas where sensitisation campaign is low.

The group added that it will continue to make itself available for communal efforts towards making the society more habitable for the people.