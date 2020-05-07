Covid-19: How I survived without infecting anybody – Edo Speaker

By Jethro lbileke

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Okiye, on Thursday in Benin, revealed how he lived with and recovered from Coronavirus after 21 days in isolation, without infecting anyone with the deadly virus.

Okiye who is the index case of Covid-19 in the state, is among the 10 patients who have fully recovered and discharged after testing negative twice for the virus and treated with support from the state government.

Some of the survivors were treated at the state’s isolation centres.

He said all he did to prevent infesting his aides, family and friends with the disease was strict adherence to government guidelines, especially those on social distancing, compulsory use of facemasks, among others.

“I came into the country from London through the international airport, via the local airport, and down to Benin airport with my aides and moved to my house

“I was in self-isolation for about three weeks and none of my aides, family members, or friends was infested.

“That was made possible because we insisted on adherence to all precautionary measures including social distancing, regular hygiene, and sanitizing of the environment.

“I ensured that if you had anything to do with me, you must wear facemasks. I was an index case and didn’t infest anybody and I am certain that if we had ten people like that, the thing wouldn’t have spread as we have it today.

Okiye urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at checking the spread of the virus by making themselves available for the ongoing screening and testing in various centres across the state.

“I want to appeal to you my brothers and sisters to be part of this screening and testing exercise ongoing in various centres across the state as it will help to curtail the spread of this deadly virus.

“If you know you are infected, you become conscious so that you don’t have to infest other people.

“If you test negative, it gives you a clear idea of who you are; you then need to be more careful so that you don’t contract this deadly virus.

“The secret to winning this war is to get yourself screened. If everybody gets tested, we will be through with this episode in a very short time,” he added.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government and the state’s medical team.

He noted that they “performed excellently in terms of management of Coronavirus pandemic.

“Even before the state recorded the index case, they had put all structures on ground, increasing sensitisation and awareness against spread of the virus.

“The Governor has continued to show that he is concerned about the health and well-being of all Edo people,” he added.