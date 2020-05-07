Covid-19: Kano State ex-commissioner sacked for celebrating Kyari’s death tests positive

Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:37 pm


       

Engr. Muazu Magaji

                                                                   

 By Nehru Odeh

Kano State ex-commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji, who was relieved of his job for celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari, has tested positive for coronavirus

Magaji confirmed this in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday morning. He also said he had been moved to an isolation centre in the state for treatment.

The ex-commissioner wrote:

“This morning, my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have been moved to one of the state facilities,”

The former commissioner was sacked after making indecent comments over the death of late Chief of Staff to the President,  Abba Kyari  who died of complications arising from the novel coronavirus last month, April.

The sacked commissioner however came out to say he was misunderstood. Speaking further on his heath condition, Magaji said, “Going through a historical moment of our time, a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in. Whichever applies, Alhamdulilah.”

