Covid-19: Ogun discharges 6 patients

Thursday, May 7, 2020 9:08 pm


File: Fighting Coronavirus


Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Ogun State government has confirmed the discharge of 6 Coronavirus patients from its Isolation Centre in Ikenne, after they each twice tested negative to the virus.

The state government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov Dapo Abiodun revealed that the  6 patients, who have since joined their families to continue living their normal lives, bring the total number of discharged cases in Ogun to 20.

However, 4 new confirmed cases has been confirmed and announced in the State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 95.

Of these 95, there are currently 73 active cases who are receiving specialised care in Isolation Centres within the State.

The State Ministry of Health expresses hope that as the days go by, more patients would be discharged, and urges the general public to continue to maintain social distancing as the use of facemasks alone may not avoid the risk of infection.

